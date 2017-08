Police have reopened the Metrorail station located near Dadeland Mall after reports of a suspicious vehicle found nearby.

Officers responded to a parking garage located off U.S. 1 and Southwest 70th Avenue shortly before 8:45 a.m. after reports that a suspicious box truck was left in the area.

K-9 units were called to the scene, but the truck was deemed safe and the area reopened about 45 minutes later.