Mexican Actress Kate Del Castillo Calling For Release of Lolita From Miami Seaquarium | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
All About Animals

All About Animals

Mexican Actress Kate Del Castillo Calling For Release of Lolita From Miami Seaquarium

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One animal rights group is hoping star power from a well-known Latina actress will help in their calling for the retiring of Lolita at the Miami Seaquarium.

    At a scheduled press conference Tuesday, Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo will urge tourists to boycott the attraction until the park releases the orca into a coastal sanctuary.

    The event will come with the premiere of a new video the actress filmed for the animal rights group PETA promoting their efforts.

    The 20 foot long, 7,000 pound creature has been living at the park since 1970, when the then six year old orca was captured off the coast of the state of Washington. Protesters have argued that Lolita is being treated cruelly by the Seaquarium – including being housed in a tank that is smaller that guidelines set for her size.

    Several lawsuits against the park have been filed over the past few years, with each being dismissed. In 2015, Orca whales were placed on an endangered species list – but Lolita was exempt from that ruling since she is a captive animal.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices