Miami Beach is launching a "Safe Space" program that will allow for businesses and other organizations to provide safety to members of the LGBTQ community.

Under the program, a business will register with the Miami Beach Police Department to become a "safe space" where LGBTQ community members can turn to if they're harassed or become victims of crime.

"We hope this program provides members of the LGBTQ community with safe places throughout Miami Beach that they can turn to if they are the victims of harassment or crime," Commissioner Michael Grieco said. "Any individual who seeks solace in a Safe Space location can be assured that if they are the victim of a crime, police will promptly be called."

Businesses will receive a decal that can be posted in the window to designate them a safe space. The business will then allow crime and harassment victims to enter and remain at the business until police arrive.

"It's simple, it's smart and it's a great community collaboration," Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said.