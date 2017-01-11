Miami Beach Creates 'Safe Place' Initiative for LGBTQ Community | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
NBC 6 Pride

NBC 6 Pride

News, entertainment and events for the South Florida LGBT community

Miami Beach Creates 'Safe Place' Initiative for LGBTQ Community

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, City of Miami Beach

    Miami Beach is launching a "Safe Space" program that will allow for businesses and other organizations to provide safety to members of the LGBTQ community.

    Under the program, a business will register with the Miami Beach Police Department to become a "safe space" where LGBTQ community members can turn to if they're harassed or become victims of crime.

    "We hope this program provides members of the LGBTQ community with safe places throughout Miami Beach that they can turn to if they are the victims of harassment or crime," Commissioner Michael Grieco said. "Any individual who seeks solace in a Safe Space location can be assured that if they are the victim of a crime, police will promptly be called."

    Businesses will receive a decal that can be posted in the window to designate them a safe space. The business will then allow crime and harassment victims to enter and remain at the business until police arrive.

    "It's simple, it's smart and it's a great community collaboration," Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices