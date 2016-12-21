Jerome Klein, 59, was arrested last week after his 81-year-old mother claimed he approached her inside a bedroom, slapping her across the face and damaging her right hand. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A Miami Beach man is facing charges that he abused and held his elderly mother hostage inside their home.

According to an arrest report, Klein is alleged to have moved his mother to a cottage on their property, where he threatened to kill her while continuing to hit her with his fists and open hands.

When she would try to escape, Klein would grab her neck and forced her back down. The woman says she was not allowed to use the bathroom and was denied food and water for over eight hours.

The victim reportedly had bruises on her arms and upper body, as police later arrested Klein and charged him with kidnapping and battery on a person over the age of 65.

Klein was being held on no bond Wednesday, jail records showed. No attorney information was available.