The Miami Beach man who posted a video threatening to kill President Trump at his inauguration in January has reportedly agreed to enter a mental health treatment program.

According to the website TMZ, 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo could have his felony charge for that threat dropped if he completes the course. A judge still has to sign off on any possible agreement.

Puopolo was arrested after he posted the threatening video to his Twitter page, as he later confessed to the crime. Miami Beach police said Puopolo is mentally ill and has been taken into custody under the Baker Act.