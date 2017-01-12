Miami Beach Police Searching For Driver in Christmas Eve Hit and Run | NBC 6 South Florida
Miami Beach Police Searching For Driver in Christmas Eve Hit and Run

    Miami Beach Police Department

    Miami Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a hit and run crash on Christmas Eve that has left a tourist hospitalized ever since.

    Surveillance video released Thursday shows the car, a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro convertible either blue or black, striking the victim near the corner of Collins Avenue and 9th Street shortly before 3 AM.

    That victim, 24-year-old Abhishek Tulsyan, has undergone several surgeries since the incident.

    Police say the car should have damage to the front passenger side from the impact. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

