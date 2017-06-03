Miami Beach Police Tase Man During Traffic Stop

A man was dragged out of his car and shocked with stun guns after refusing to comply with officers during a traffic stop in Miami Beach.



According to the police report, 38-year-old Pierre Phelan Williams was arrested Friday near Ninth Street and Ocean Drive around 11:25 p.m.

A Miami Beach police officer saw Williams driving a green Toyota Solar without his seatbelt on after shining his flashlight through the windshield.

The officer approached Williams' vehicle and attempted to get him to stop, but he didn't comply and continued driving northbound Ocean Drive for several feet.

The police reports says Williams eventually stopped, but motioned to officers as if he was going to continue driving.

Officers ordered Williams to step out of the car, but he refused, forcefully bracing and tensing his body and pulling away from officers as they attempted to pull him out of the driver's seat, according to the report.

During the struggle to get him out of the vehicle, Williams struck an officer on the chin and upper chest. The officer then hit Williams on the right side of his face with open handed strikes.

Williams continued being combative toward officers, when two officers deployed their Taser guns.

One officer said Williams reached into his waistband as if he was reaching for a weapon, and also deployed his Taser gun. The officer stopped firing his Taser gun when officers announced: "ok stop the Taser, hes good."

After minutes of struggling, officers were able to handcuff Williams and gain control, but only after using two separate sets of handcuffs.

Williams was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for medical clearance.



Williams is charged with battery on a police officer, a corrections officer and a firefighter, resisting an officer with violence, failure to obey a police officer and a firefighter and resisting another officer without violence.