Miami Beach Police were out supporting the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride Thursday.

Thursday's ride went from Ocean Drive to Marlins Park and was the beginning of the three-day event that includes rides in the Florida Keys.

Sebastiana Lopez-Arelano is a member of the Wounded Warriors who came back from serving overseas in the Air Force and was involved in a severe motorcycle accident that almost took her life.

"They had me in an induced coma for the first month, I had several internal injuries, punctured lungs, broken ribs. I almost lost a left arm, luckily they saved it," she said.

Lopez-Arelano fought back to doing the things she loves most, like fitness. Even with her disability she doesn't let that stop her, and she was just one of the many reasons why the Wounded Warrior Project is having their annual bike ride.

"It's more than just riding your bike," Soldier Ride co-founder Nick Kraus said.

For vets and Wounded Warriors like Lopez-Arelano, the ride is about more than having fun, it's also therapy.

"When you go through severe trauma you need to be reminded that you have the ability to do whatever you want, no matter what your injury is, whether it's physical or mental you can overcome anything," she said.