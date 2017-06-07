Miami Beach Residents Will Vote on Time of Alcohol Sales

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine discusses the city commission's decision to allow voters to decide when outdoor alcohol sales should end.

Miami Beach residents will determine in November whether alcohol can be sold and consumed within the city after 2 a.m.

The City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to send a ballot question relating to the time of alcohol sales to voters later this year.



The local debate has gained traction since Memorial Day weekend, when two shootings, an officer-involved shooting and a stabbing occurred.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said in a statement that “limiting alcohol sales after 2 a.m. will decrease alcohol fueled violence and crime that occurs in these late night hours."

A change in the time of city alcohol sales wouldn’t affect the indoor sections of hotels. However, some Miami Beach businesses feel being unable to sell alcohol outside after 2 a.m. would jeopardize overall sales.

Levine’s suggestion to introduce the previously-failed legislation comes after crime during the holiday weekend decreased this year, according to police.

Ocean Drive has the highest concentration of police resources in the city, Levine said, noting that major crime dropped about 16 percent last year. Still, five of 10 officers responsible for patrolling the Ocean Drive area have been injured over the last six weeks.

The Commission approved legislation that will change package liquor sales from 8 a.m. to midnight to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The mayor’s goal is to prevent package liquor sales any time after 8 p.m.

Levine also introduced a law Wednesday that would prohibit music from being “projected from properties into the street and sidewalk.”

“By addressing noise and alcohol sales together, we are one step closer to realizing a new vision for this iconic district,” Levine said.

