2 Men Rob, Beat and Nearly Rape Woman on Miami Beach: Police

A woman who fell asleep on the sand at Miami Beach was robbed, beaten and nearly raped by two men who are now facing charges in the attack, police said.

Joseph Lucien Oliver, 20, and Nesly Guerrier, 30, were booked into jail on charges of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed robbery, records showed.

The woman had fallen asleep for about five minutes in the 2100 block of the beach just before 4:30 a.m. Monday when she woke up to the two men standing next to her, a Miami Beach Police report said. The report said Oliver put his hands on her throat and started to choke and suffocate her.

"Don't talk, don't yell, don't scream, I have a gun, what do you have, where's your jewelry, where's your money, where's your phone, I'm going to kill you," Guerrier told her, according to the report.

When the victim struggled they punched her, then started to go through her clothes searching for her property, the report said. They took her car keys, two ankle bracelets, a necklace and an iPhone 7 with a wallet case, the report said.

At one point, Oliver forcibly removed her blouse, causing her sports bra to go up and expose her breast, the report said. Guerrier started to yell "He is going to f--- you" and told Oliver to do so, the report said.

Oliver forcibly removed her workout pants while Guerrier held her down. Oliver then lowered his shorts as the victim, who was naked from the waist down, began to plead with them to let her go and not rape her, the report said.

Oliver got up against her but stopped before making "full sexual contact," the report said. But he then punched her in the face, causing her to bleed, before the two men fled, according to the report.

The victim fled on the boardwalk, got clothed and ran to where her car was parked then flagged down a security guard who called police, the report said. She said the incident lasted about 15 minutes.

Officers found Oliver in the 900 block of Lincoln Road, where he had victim's cellphone and was trying to order an Uber, the report said. Guerrier was later taken into custody.

The victim later identified Oliver as the "primary aggressor" in the incident, and Oliver admitted to his involvement in the crime, the report said.

Both men were being held without bond Tuesday, with an immigration hold for Guerrier, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.