If you are looking to visit Miami Beach and enjoy the day in an area not clouded by cigarette smoke, you’re in luck.

The city on Tuesday is celebrating the designation of two voluntary smoke-free zones. One will be located at the end of Lummus Park on 5th Street while the other is located on 86th Street.

The measure, approved by the City Commission in October, was done in an effort to reduce both second hand smoke as well as lower the amount of litter in the areas.