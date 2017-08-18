Miami Beach to Launch School Transportation Drop-Off Program

Some parents in Miami Beach can say goodbye to waiting long lines in the school drop-off line, as the city says they are trying a new pilot program to help alleviate traffic.

The city of Miami Beach announced that the City Commission approved a five-month pilot program that will provide morning school drop-off to North Beach Elementary and Biscayne Elementary beginning Monday.

Bus transportation will be provided to students living within a two-mile radius of the designated schools.

The students will be dropped off at their homeschool and escorted to the cafeteria, where a free breakfast will be available.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of interest from parents, and have confirmed 50 students to date,” said Jose Gonzalez, the Director of Transportation. “The trial program will not only help manage traffic throughout the urban-island, but emphasize safety and incorporate wellness in our children’s daily routine.”

The city says they have conducted test runs to make sure students will arrive to school on time.

The new initiative comes as a result of a citywide survey issued to parents of public school children in Miami Beach to better identify family needs.