For single men and women living in Miami, it’s getting harder and harder to pay the rent according to a new study.

The website RentCafe ranked the city as one of the 14 across America where those who are single can’t find a place to live that is affordable. Single men are paying on average 70 percent of their income on rent, while single women are spending almost 97 percent on the monthly bill.

Miami ranked as the nation’s sixth least affordable city accotding to the site, trailing just Boston, New York City and three California cities – San Jose, Oakland and Los Angeles.

The study goes along with ones in recent years showing over 30 percent of millennials still live at home, leading the nation in that statistic.