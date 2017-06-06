Miami is one step closer to receiving a Major League Soccer franchise after the Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to sell 2.8 acres of public land to a group led by David Beckham.

The deal is still awaiting the City of Miami's approval. The $9 million Beckham paid for the land will be provided to the Water Sewer Department, which previously owned it.

Now, the Beckham-led group will wait for Major League Soccer to award it a franchise, which it anticipates will happen within a few weeks. It then will focus on the zoning process, which could take as long as a year.

The group’s goal is to have its first game at the Overtown-based stadium in 2020. It would be the first South Florida-based MLS franchise since MLS contracted the Miami Fusion in 2001.

The company representing Beckham will use private money to build the proposed stadium and will add at least 50 permanent jobs, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a statement.

"Miami already has championship-winning teams, such as the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins," Gimenez said. "We look forward to one day soon adding our future MLS franchise to the list."



