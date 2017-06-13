An investigator for Miami-Dade County's Department of Regulatory and Economic Services is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he sold ecstasy and cocaine to an undercover Coral Gables police officer.

Daniel Vuelta, 54, was arrested May 31 on charges including trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to sell cocaine, and possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, according to a Coral Gables arrest report.

The report said Vuelta sold ecstasy and cocaine to an undercover officer twice last month out of his Coral Gables home.

"On May 17 they purchased some ecstasy pills, they went back again on May 22 and made another purchase from the subject," police spokesperson Kelly Denham said.

On May 31, police raided his home and took Vuelta and two others into custody, 43-year-old Rafaela Castellon and 20-year-old Daniel Pardo. In the home, officers found drugs, pipes, rolling papers and other paraphernalia, the report said. Police didn't reveal what tipped them off to Vuelta.

As a supervisor of the contractor investigations section for the Department of Regulatory and Economic Services, Vuelta's job was busting fake contractors within the county. The NBC 6 Responds team interviewed Vuelta twice for stories about fake contractors in South Florida.

NBC 6 reached out to the county for a statement Tuesday but hasn't received a response.