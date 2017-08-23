NBC 6's Darryl Forges shows us how a group of corrections officers are working to ensure that South Florida children get all they need to succeed this school year.

Students are off and running this school year and Miami-Dade Corrections officers are making sure every student is prepared and ready to go.

“We conduct a yearly book bag drive, and we just thought it was awesome to come out to Earlington Heights Elementary school to distribute book bags,” said Officer Renitha Guyton.

The Department of Corrections prepared 50 to 100 book bags for the students who may not have the means to buy those much needed school supplies. It may seem like a small gesture, but it means the world to these young minds.

“It means they know that someone cares,” said the school’s principal, Jackson Nicolas. “Someone is out there that recognizes their achievements and they recognize that there's a need and they're willing to help them.”

For the officers, it’s all about making an impact.

“When we see those kids come up on the stage and receive a bag, it makes us feel good,” Guyton said.