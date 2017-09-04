Miami-Dade County to Activate EOC Tuesday Ahead of Irma

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez will partially activate the county's Emergency Operations Center Tuesday in response to a possible hit by Hurricane Irma.

Top county officials are set to be briefed by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday morning. The mayor said the county wants to alert residents about a possible threat and encourage them to prepare. He said it's not time to board up homes, but time to stock up on supplies.

"A level 2 activation is the right call for tomorrow. We'll see if we'll have to go to a level 1 depending on where the storm is going, and the intensity of the storm," said Mayor Gimenez.

He added that county will order evacuations depending on the strength and direction of the storm.





Monday evening, Monroe County announced it could issue mandatory evacuations for tourists as early as Wednesday and residents on Thursday, if the storm track continues toward the Florida Keys.

Hurricane Irma remained a category 4 storm Monday night with maximum sustained winds at 140 mph. South Florida entered the forecast cone Monday, prompting Gov. Rick Scott to issue a state of emergency for all of Florida.