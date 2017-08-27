A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue task force is gearing up to assist with disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The 45 member team is made up of specially trained firefighters, paramedics, physicians, engineers and search canines. A swift water rescue personnel capable of providing search and rescue in collapsed structures will also accompany the team.

"We do it to try to help mankind and assist wherever we can," said MDFR task force leader Andy Alvarez.

The first responders are heading to Fort Worth, Texas where they'll be dispatched to command posts and meeting with first responders from around the world as they come together to provide aid.

"It's unfortunate that Texas had to go through this, but as always Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is willing to assist as needed," Alvarez said. "We're glad that we can go help in whatever capacity we can."

As of Sunday morning, the once-fearsome hurricane ravaged the Texas coastline where at least two people were killed and up to 14 injured.

Houston-area officials have already performed more than 1,000 water rescues and nearly 1,000 more were in queue early Sunday as torrential rain from Harvey in the city and across southeast Texas.