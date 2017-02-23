Miami-Dade Firefighter Breaks Records As Skateboarder

Andrew Andras has dedicated his life to helping people across Miami-Dade as a fire firefighter, but outside of the walls of the fire station, he's made a name for himself in the world of long distance skateboarding.

Andrew Andras has dedicated his life to helping people across Miami-Dade as a fire firefighter, but outside of the walls of the fire station, he's made a name for himself in the world of long distance skateboarding.

Skateboarding likely isn’t the first sport that pops into mind when you think of competitive racing. But, it’s worth a second thought, a growing sport where strength meets endurance.

"There's a little bit of everything for everybody," said Andras.

Perhaps, no one knows that better than Andras.

Responds Couple Learns Lesson After Clicking on Social Media Ads

"It rejuvenates me basically."

Andras holds the Guinness World Record for the farthest distance traveled on a skateboard.

Exclusive Croc With Dog in Mouth Spotted in South Florida Neighborhood

To compete for the record, Andras had to ride not one, not 10 but 24 hours nonstop.

It’s a world record this firefighter has set several times, beginning in 2011 when he skated 260 miles in one day.

"You're just out riding and kind of just letting go of the world," explained Andras.

His love for the sport came natural -- a product of his childhood years.

"There's a nostalgia about being on my skateboard that brings me back, basically, to my childhood," said Andras.

Andras set his world records at the Miami-Homestead Speedway during what’s now the yearly 24 hour Ultra Skate — an event that began less than a decade ago.

"It takes a lot of determination and a lot of heart to kind of push through that," said Andras.

The skateboarder said the dedication and long shifts that come with being a Miami-Dade firefighter have helped catapult him to the record books in long distance skateboarding — his 2015 record of 309 miles in 24 hours stands today.

The record-holder now has sponsors and travels to compete against talent from across the world.

He sees long distance skateboarding only growing as a sport from here.

"It's been fun. It's transformed who I am, the way I see things. I made my benchmark in the sport at this time and I'm looking forward to seeing the youngsters come up and become better athletes than I was and break my record," said Andras.

He said racing has become a family affair because now his daughter is following in dad's footsteps and has started competing in races herself.