A Miami-Dade man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was convicted of distributing and possessing child pornography, officials said.

Manuel Perez Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said. He was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Officers had executed a search warrant at Gonzalez's home on Oct. 22, 2015 after receiving information that a computer user was downloading child pornography. Numerous videos and images of child pornography were found on Gonzalez's laptop, authorities said.