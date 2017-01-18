NBC 6's Darryl Forges has a preview of the speech from Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Wednesday and what he will highlight. (Published 58 minutes ago)

For the sixth time during his time in charge, Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez will be delivering his annual state of the county address on Wednesday – with several topics on the agenda.

Mayor Gimenez will reportedly talk about the epidemic of opiate abuse in the county, increased staffing in the county’s Police and Fire Departments as well as expansion of the transportation system. He'll also talk about the county budget, which he will call solid and sustainable.

One of the biggest topics the mayor will be touching on is youth violence in the community. Miami-Dade officials say countywide crime rates have come down, but offenders are increasingly becoming younger, especially when it comes to the use of weapons and gun crimes.

A recent example of this came when eight people were shot during Martin Luther King Day at a park in Miami. Five of those shot were teens. In 2015 there were 40 shootings involving children - up from 30 the year before and 16 the year before that.