A Miami-Dade police officer is accused of smuggling guns through Miami International Airport, federal officials announced Tuesday. Officer Michael Freshko was charged with conspiracy to unlawfully export firearms from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

Officer Michael Freshko was charged with conspiracy to unlawfully export firearms from the United States to the Dominican Republic. The 48-year-old made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.

The FBI teamed up with Miami-Dade Police Department to investigate Freshko.

The officer received firearms from a co-conspirator, then used his position as an officer to get the guns through the TSA checkpoint, federal officials said.

Freshko would go to the departure gate to return the guns to the co-conspirator, who in turn would place the firearms in a carry-on baggage and travel to the DR. The alleged smuggling occurred on Oct. 5, 2012 and on Dec. 7, 2012.

Federal officials accuse Freshko of smuggling six guns to the DR, including four Glock .9 mm pistols, one Sig Sauer .9 mm pistol and one Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle.

Freshko has worked for the department since 2004 and was promoted to sergeant in 2010. During his tenure, he was assigned to the airport district. Freshko also worked as an actor on the side and appeared in several local productions, including "The Last Supper" and "Truth is Stranger" Than Florida, according to IMDb.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez released a statement regarding Freshko's arrest:

“Integrity is the hallmark of the Miami-Dade Police Department as evidenced by our collaboration in this investigation. We are committed to the highest performance standards and ethical conduct, thus anyone who blemishes our badge will be held accountable for their actions.”





