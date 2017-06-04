A Miami-Dade police officer had her purse stolen while she was sitting on the beach waiting for the sunrise with her boyfriend.

Jaquelyn Coello and her boyfriend went out to the beach behind the Fontainebleau Hotel near 44th Street, according to Miami Beach police.

Coello placed her purse on the sand before an unknown person grabbed it and ran to the boardwalk. A witness alerted Coello to what was going on. She chased the thief, but was unable apprehend him.

Coello's Glock semi-automatic pistol, a magazine round, police identification badge, cellphone, driver's license, Social Security card and cash were inside her purse.

Police describe the suspect they're searching for as a black man between 25 and years old with brown hair, about 150 pounds, and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.