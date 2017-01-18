For the third straight time, some of the top members of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be heading to the nation’s capital to help provide security for the Presidential Inauguration.

Around 40 members of the department’s Rapid Deployment Force are leaving South Florida Wednesday morning to get to Washington D.C. in an effort to help with final preps and security checks before Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump.

MDPD officers worked both ceremonies for President Barack Obama.

“These officers are part of a very specialized unit who have been training all year long,” said MDPD Lt. Maria Robainas. “They’re trained in tactical life saving techniques…they’re prepared to handle any possible civil unrest.”

Officers were provided with cold weather gear before boarding buses leaving the department headquarters in Doral for Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, where they will depart for Washington D.C.