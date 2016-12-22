Miami-Dade Police Promoting Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Through New Program | NBC 6 South Florida
Miami-Dade Police Promoting Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Through New Program

    Florida Department of Transportation

    Miami-Dade Police will be taking to the streets over the next few months to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety in the area.

    Through a grant obtained from the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of South Florida, MDPD officers will be conducting on-street education, distributing materials and enforcing current laws in an effort to reduce crashes and fatalities caused by accidents involving people walking and those on bikes.

    The campaign will run through May of next year throughout the county. MDPD and FDOT officials encourage all residents to visitAlertTodayFlorida.comfor more information and safety tips.

