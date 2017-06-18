Miami-Dade Police Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash | NBC 6 South Florida
Miami-Dade Police Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash

    An officer assault involving Miami-Dade police escalated into a police pursuit Sunday, resulting in a large crash near Florida's Turnpike.

    The crash occurred along Northwest 7th Avenue near the Florida's Turnpike entrance. Police have blocked the area off; drivers are asked to avoid 174th Street and surrounding roads.

    A total of three cars were involved. The drivers of the Infiniti and police cruiser were transported to a nearby hospital. The third driver remained on the scene.

    The suspect involved in the assault and pursuit is in custody.

    This is a developing story; check back with NBC 6 for updates.

