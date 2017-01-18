Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man they say allegedly carjacked a woman and her child Wednesday morning.

Officers say the man entered the vehicle near NW 197th Street and 52nd Avenue before eventually dropping off the woman and child near Northwest 171st Street and 38th Avenue.

Police found the car abandoned near Northwest 178th Street and 33rd Court. Officers say the driver attempted to sexually assault the mother at some point following the abduction.

The child was reportedly unharmed in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.