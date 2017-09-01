Miami-Dade Police Searching for Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy who may be with his biological mother who doesn't have custody.

Jaylen C. Enich was last seen Wednesday at Partners Park in the 5500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, police said Friday.

The boy was taken from the park by his mother, 32-year-old Lacole Enich, who no longer has parental rights, police said.

Police said Jaylen is about five feet tall, 85 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow and orange football jersey and black football pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-418-7200.