Palmetto Sr. High School was placed on lockdown as police search for a suspect wanted for a burglary in Coral Gables.

A Miami-Dade high school is no longer on lockdown as police found a burglary suspect they had been searching for in the area.

A perimeter had been set up in the area of SW 77th Avenue and 120th Street, which includes Palmetto Senior High School. It was set up after Coral Gables Police contacted Pinecrest Police in hopes of finding the alleged suspect from a incident in their city.

According to Coral Gables officials, three suspects tried to break into a home Sunday night. Two people were arrested while a third fled, eventually being caught Monday morning.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the “high school is safe” shortly after the lockdown was put in place and stated it had nothing to do with events at the school.

