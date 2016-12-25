MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins rushes with the ball against the New York Jets at the Hard Rock Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

For fans of the Miami Dolphins, the playoffs are so close the team can almost taste it. In fact, the team can make the postseason for the first time since 2008 without even touching the field Sunday.

Thanks to a 34-31 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, the Dolphins took the lead position for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC – one spot ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos.

If the Broncos lose their Christmas night game against the Kansas City Chiefs – which can be seen right here on NBC 6 with coverage starting at 7 PM – the Dolphins will clinch a playoff spot along with Kansas City.

If the Dolphins do clinch the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, they will likely play the winner of the AFC North Division – either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh can win that division by beating Baltimore Sunday afternoon, while the Ravens must win their final two games to make the playoffs.

If Denver does win Sunday, the Dolphins can still clinch a playoff spot by winning their season finale on January 1st against the New England Patriots. With New England already having clinched the AFC East title and a first round bye in the playoffs, they may sit some of their best players – including quarterback Tom Brady – for the finale.