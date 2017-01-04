MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Isa Abdul-Quddus #24 of the Miami Dolphins catches an interception over Jesse James #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game on October 16, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will renew a playoff rivalry against the Pittsburgh Steelers – one that has had “super” results for the winner.

The Wild Card round game inside Heinz Field will be the fourth time the teams have met in the postseason, with the Dolphins holding a 2-1 edge. Each time they have met, the game’s winner has gone on to play for the Super Bowl.

The first meeting took place in the AFC Championship Game for the 1972 season, as Miami traveled to Pittsburgh and held on for the 21-17 win on their way to a win in Super Bowl VII and the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Pittsburgh got their revenge seven seasons later, traveling to the iconic Orange Bowl stadium and leaving with a 34-14 divisional round win on their way to a convincing win in Super Bowl XIV. Five seasons later, the teams met again in the AFC title game with the Dolphins and quarterback Dan Marino winning 45-28 before losing in Super Bowl XIX.

If the Dolphins do come up with the win Sunday, they will travel to take on AFC East foe New England in the divisional round on Saturday, January 14th. The two teams have been in the same divison since Miami’s first season in 1966, and have also met three times in the postseason, with the Patriots holding a 2-1 series edge.