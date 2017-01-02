MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Matt Moore #8 of the Miami Dolphins talks to Head Coach Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins during a timeout of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Sunday, the Miami Dolphins ended the regular season at home with a 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Thanks to that result, it will be the final game for the team this season inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins locked themselves into the sixth seed in the AFC Playoffs starting this weekend. Being in the final position, Miami will be playing all their games away from South Florida as long as they are in the postseason.

If the Dolphins can pull off an upset and defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday, Miami would then travel to take on the Patriots in the divisional round on January 14th. The Dolphins have won just three times in the last 17 seasons on the road against New England, with the last victory coming in the 2008 season.

A potential trip to the AFC Championship Game would send the Dolphins to either Kansas City, Oakland or Houston. Ironically, Miami could actually play consecutive games in Houston since that is the location of Super Bowl LI this season.