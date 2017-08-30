NBC 6's Keith Jones shows us what the team, led by defensive back and Houston native Michael Thomas, are doing to help those in need.

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc over Houston, the Miami Dolphins are doing what they can to aid in the destruction.

The team will be holding a donation drive to collect items for the victims, who have dealt with severe flooding and loss of power and supplies. The Dolphins’ Michael Thomas, who is from Houston, posted the following message on Twitter:

“Asking the people of Florida to donate whatever they can: food, dry clothes, diapers, baby food etc. Can drop off to Hard Rock Stadium.”

Dolphins Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas and Vincent Taylor are being affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

According to a news release, donations will be sent directly to shelters in the Houston area. You can drop off food and supplies to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, or at the team's training facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Suggested donations include:

· Baby diapers

· Baby formula

· Baby clothes

· Nonperishable food

· Bottled Water

· Sanitizer wipes

· Clothing

· School Supplies

· Batteries

· Candles

· Blankets

· Feminine Hygiene Products

· Toiletries

· Socks

· New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)

· Hand Sanitizer

· Plates

· Coffee

· Creamer

· Sugar

The team will accept donations until September 15, including during their home opener on Sept. 10th against Tampa Bay.