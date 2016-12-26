ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Now that the Miami Dolphins have clinched their first playoff appearance in eight years, the biggest question remains unanswered: who will they play in their first postseason game?

With the Dolphins being assured of either the fifth or sixth seed in the AFC, the team knows they will only face one of two teams come January 7th or 8th. Miami will face either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Houston Texans, assured of being on the road for the opener.

Miami will face Houston in the opener if the Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the San Diego Chargers during the final weekend of the regular season on New Year’s Day.

If Kansas City wins or the Dolphins lose, Miami will take on the Steelers – who they defeated earlier in the season at home.

2016 marks the 22nd time the Dolphins have made the playoffs in the history of the franchise, having not advanced to the AFC Championship Game since the 1992 season – compiling a playoff record of 5-9 in the last quarter century.