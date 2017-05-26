Cortez Kennedy, a star defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes during the late 1980’s who went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, died Tuesday.

For the sixth straight season, the annual college football rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles will be under the lights and on national television.

The ACC announced Thursday several games that will be nationally televised during the first three weeks of the 2017 season. The Miami-FSU game, scheduled for September 16th, will kickoff at 8 p.m. from Tallahassee on ABC.

Miami Hurricanes Pro Day

Miami Hurricanes Pro Day. (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

Annually one of the most watched games in the entire country even during years where the teams aren’t in the national title race, the matchup between the ‘Canes and ‘Noles has been in that time slot and nationally televised during seven of the last eight seasons.

Both teams are expected to start the year ranked, with Miami coming off a 9-4 record last season under first year head coach Mark Richt that included their first bowl win in 10 years. FSU finished last season with a 10-3 record that included a win in the Orange Bowl and a seventh straight win over the Hurricanes.

No other times were released for Miami’s first two games – at home Sept. 2nd against Bethune-Cookman and at Arkansas State on Sept. 9th – while the Seminoles’ opener against Alabama in Atlanta was also confirmed to be played at 8 p.m. on September 2nd.