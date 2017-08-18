The City of Miami Gardens will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies during a back-to-school event at Rolling Oaks Park, according to a press release.

The "Food Truck Invasion Back 2 School Jam" event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Backpacks, school supplies and even clothing will be up for the taking while supplies last, the official website says.

A variety of food trucks will offer interesting food options and beverages to enjoy during the event. Conch Shop, Top Fries, Woody's Burgers and Cold Stone Creamery are among the several food trucks offering burgers, fries, seafood and dessert.

The event is a family-friendly occassion that will feature music, karaoke and dancing. It is slated to end at 9:30 p.m. and will take place at 18701 NW 17th Ct, Miami Gardens, FL.

Starting at 7 p.m., additional parking will be available at 183rd Street and 14th Avenue. A shuttle service will be available from the parking lot area to Rolling Oaks Park from 7 to 10 p.m., courtesy of Miami Gardens Express.

