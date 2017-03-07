Several South Florida sports team and a local police department came together for a fundraiser for a teen who needs a live-saving surgery.

It's was a party with a purpose Tuesday night as dozens of people joined together to help 13-year-old Giovanni Colon raise money for a much-needed surgery.

"If he doesn’t get the surgery he can die," said the teen’s mother Jennifer Colon.

"As a child, it's hard to hear that you have a brain tumor," said Giovanni.

The 13-year-old has a low-grade Glioma. The brain tumor is treatable, but his mom says they have to travel to Boston Children's Hospital for treatment.

"Even though we have insurance, it's an out of state hospital. There's no hospital in Florida that can manage this type of tumor," said Colon.

The night was special for Gio because the tables were turned. Usually, the 13-year-old is out in the community delivering food to the homeless, baking for police officers or making care packages for soldiers. But, this time others are helping him.

"It feels good that they've come out to help me and support me. It's been rough but everyone's making it feel better," said Gio.

The Miami Heat dancers, Bernie and Billy the Marlin all stopped by to lift Gio's spirits, while a mobile video game theater and several performances entertained the crowd.

Pembroke Pines Police also attended the event to give Gio a commemorative challenge coin.

"The challenge is that he continues to fight that good fight. And, we'll have his back all throughout," said Captain Al Xiques of Pembroke Pines Police.

The family says it needs to raise more than $15,000 for the surgery. If you would like to donate, click here for Gio’s GoFundMe page.