Miami Hit and Run Victim Speaks, 2 Suspect Remain on the Run

A driver involved in a hit and run in Miami thankful he survived the crash Wednesday.

A white Chevy Impala slammed into a pickup truck around 5 p.m. and left the scene, Miami police said. The collision happened on Northwest 75th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Minutes after the crash, officers set up a perimeter for three people who bailed out of the car that caused the crash. Lorient Aristilde spoke to NBC 6 about the accident.

"The light is green and it's my light. I go straight and he hit my truck in the back," said Aristilde.

The victim said the driver ran a red light. "It's not fair. It's not fair," said Aristilde.

Police detained one person, but the two others remained on the run. The victim's truck is damaged, but he believes it could have been much worse and he's thankful he gained control of his vehicle.

"Thank God I still got life. I feel the pain, but I'm okay," said Aristilde.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.