Fresh off an appearance in the College World Series, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team gets back on the diamond Friday night to open their 2017 season.

Head coach Jim Morris, entering his 24th season with the school during which time the ‘Canes have brought home two of their national championships, leads the 17th ranked Hurricanes has the open a three game series with Rutgers.

Expectations are mixed for the ‘Canes this season, who will be replacing plenty of talent in their lineup after the departure of power hitters Zack Collins, Willie Abreu and Jacob Heyward.

If Miami is going to make it back to Omaha and make a run at another national title, they will have to do it while facing one of the toughest schedules in the country – a slate that includes series against ranked foes Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia.

First pitch of the games on Friday and Saturday is at 7 p.m. with Sunday’s game starting at 1 p.m. from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.