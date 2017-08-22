Cortez Kennedy, a star defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes during the late 1980’s who went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, died Tuesday.

With less than two weeks to go until their season opener, the Miami Hurricanes have finally named a starting quarterback.

Head coach Mark Richt on Tuesday announced that redshirt junior Malik Rosier will be the starter when the team host Bethune Cookman on September 2nd. Rosier beat out Evan Shirreffs, who will start the season as the second team QB, as well as freshman N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon.

Rosier has started one game in his career, when the Mobile, Alabama native led the ‘Canes to a victory over Duke during the 2015 season while filling in for then starter Brad Kaaya. He has played in a total of 10 games over his career, throwing for 370 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.