With the college football season less than two weeks away, the state of Florida is well represented in the first AP Top 25 rankings of the 2017 season released Monday.

The Miami Hurricanes checked in at No. 18 – the same spot they were ranked in the first Coaches Poll of the year earlier this month. Head coach Mark Richt and the Canes are projected by many to win the ACC Coastal Division this season and build off of a 9-4 record in 2016, which included the program’s first bowl win in over a decade.

Miami opens the season September 2nd against Bethune Cookman.

The highest rated team in the state is the Florida State Seminoles, who were ranked No. 3 in the first poll to match their coaches’ poll ranking. The Noles, projected by many to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff, will face top ranked Alabama on September 2nd in Atlanta in an opening week game that will feature the highest ranked teams to start the season since 1950.

The Florida Gators were ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll (down one spot from their No. 16 ranking by the coaches) and open the year against Michigan in Arlington, Texas. The USF Bulls will start off the year ranked No. 19 by the writers (up from No. 21 by the coaches) and open their season this Saturday at San Jose State.