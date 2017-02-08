Miami International Boat Show 2017 Preparing to Set Sail

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia will have all the info you need today to get you ready for the yearly tradition, which opens Feb. 16th.

In just over a week, thousands will flock to Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin – the new home of the annual Miami International Boat Show.

The five day event is one of the tops in the country for those who enjoy a day on the water. It kicks off next Thursday, February 16th, and runs through the 20th at the Virginia Key location.

Once again, the annual Strictly Sail Miami event that goes along with the festivities will take place at the Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami.

More than 1,300 boats will be on display with over 550 slips in the water. There will also be exhibits indoors and out to go along with entertainment, food and more.

Tickets are available for single days, all five days and other options. For more information on prices and more, click on this link.