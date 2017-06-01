A man who looks like the joker spoke to NBC 6 about the gun charges he faces.

A Miami man who resembles the Joker character from "The Dark Knight" was arrested again, one week after he was booked on gun charges.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 29, was booked on a marijuana possession charge Thursday.

On May 23rd, Sullivan was arrested after an officer responded to the 15200 block of Southwest 104th Street for a report of a man with green hair and tattoos on his face who was pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Sullivan, who was listed as a "tattoo model" on the arrest report, bonded out the following day. Clearly frustrated with the charges, he told NBC 6 he shouldn't have been charged with a felony because the gun is in his name.

When the reporter answered, "But, you don't have a permit," Sullivan yelled, "F**ck the permit. We live in America."