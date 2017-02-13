A Miami man is accused of holding his neighbor hostage for days and sexually battering her after she had allegedly called the police on him during a previous incident.

Rudy Lima, 33, was arrested Sunday on several charges including armed kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and sexual battery.

He remained behind bars without bond Monday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

According to an arrest report, Lima and the victim are friends who live in the same community on Northwest 10th Avenue. But Lima, apparently angry about a previous incident in which she called police on him, approached the woman as she was walking home, pulled out a knife and said "because you called police on me, I'm going to make you pay," the arrest report said.

Lima forced her into his home, where she was held against her will for several days and forced to drink alcohol, the report said. He pushed, punched, scratched and held a knife to her face every time she resisted or tried to leave, then sexually assaulted her, the report said.

A witness said it appeared the woman was able to get away at some point.

"The lady was running and told the cops and she was like 'they're hurting me' and stuff like that and she showed them a mark in her back," witness Odiniel Mayans said.

The woman had to be taken to an emergency room as a result of her injuries, the report said.