Miami Man Accused of Lewd Acts With 2 Young Boys

A 62-year-old Miami man is accused of molesting a young boy outside a church and masturbating in front of another boy in separate incidents.

Guillermo Perez-Aguilar was arrested Wednesday on charges including lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Perez-Aguilar remained behind bars on $32,500 bond Thursday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. He was appointed a public defender during an appearance in court Thursday.

According to an arrest report, the first incident happened back on Christmas Day outside a church at 45 Southwest 9th Avenue and involved an 8-year-old boy.

The boy said he was playing outside when the man called him over, exposed himself and told the boy to touch his penis, the report said. The boy walked away but the man followed him and touched his buttocks and chest, the report said.

The latest incident happened Tuesday outside a market in the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue and involved a 6-year-old boy, the report said.

According to the report, Perez-Aguilar was caught on surveillance video following the victim before exposing himself and gesturing for the boy to be quiet. The report said he masturbated in front of the child.

Officers found Perez-Aguilar on Wednesday as he was riding a bicycle in the area of 10th Avenue and West Flagler Street. A witness in the first incident had also reported seeing him on a bicycle, the reports said.

After Perez-Aguilar was detained he refused to speak with detectives, the report said.