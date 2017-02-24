Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident last year, was married before he ever made his debut with the team, according to a new report.

Fernandez was 20 years old when he married a woman named Alejandra Baleato Marichal on Dec. 2, 2012, in Tampa, according to a State of Florida Marriage Record obtained by the Miami Herald Friday.

Marichal, who was also 20 at the time of the coupling, confirmed to the newspaper that they were married until about 2014. Fernandez made his debut with the team in 2013.

"It was very short,” she told the paper, referring to the marriage. She said his death was difficult but she attended his memorial in Miami.

Fernandez, 24, was killed in September when his boat crashed into a jetty just off of Miami Beach. Eduardo Rivero, 25, and 27-year-old Emilio Macias were also on board and died.

Fernandez left behind a pregnant girlfriend.