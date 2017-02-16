MIAMI - FEBRUARY 27: United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida R. Alexander Acosta speaks to the media about the case of Carlos Alvarez, 61, and his wife Elsa Alvarez, 56, as they are sentenced in a Cuban spying case February 27, 2007 in Miami, Florida. Carlos Alvarez will serve 60 months in prison for conspiring to act as a covert agent of the Republic of Cuba in the United States and Elsa Alvarez will serve 30 months in prison for her role in concealing her husband's criminal participation in the conspiracy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thursday, the South Florida community got representation in the administration of President Donald Trump after R. Alexander Acosta, the current dean of the FIU Law School, was nominated to be the next Secretary of Labor.

It’s another step in the long and storied political career of the Miami native, who graduated from Gulliver Prep before attending Harvard University for both his undergrad degree and law school.

Watch Live Trump Names New Labor Secretary, Holds Press Conference

After serving for as a law clerk for now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Acosta worked for a private firm and taught law before moving on to serve on both the National Labor Relations Board and later as Assistant Attorney General under the administration of former President George W. Bush.

Acosta would eventually return home to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District - gaining notoriety for prosecuting cases of fraud including gaining a conviction in the case of former lobbyist Jack Abramoff. He also gaines conviction for several high profile drug cases and even the first case of torture to be prosecuted in the United States

He becomes just the fourth Florida native to hold a cabinet level positon – and the second from Miami, joining the late former Attorney General Janet Reno.