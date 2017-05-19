A deputy attorney for the City of Miami is drawing criticism after making an odd comparison between the sale of medical marijuana and legalizing pedophilia.

Attorney Barnaby Min made the comparison during a Wednesday night meeting of the City's Planning Zoning and Appeals Board, the Miami Herald reported.

Board member Adam Gersten wanted to discuss zoning regulations for medical marijuana retail outlets, but Min wasn't interested.

"I’m happy to make it very easy. It’s not allowed," Min said, according to the Herald.

Min then offered what he prefaced as a "very poor example" to explain the legal issue as he sees it.

"If the city of Miami for some infinite, God-forbidden reason thought having sex with a child was a great way to recover from some issue and so we wrote that into our city code, just because the city says that’s legal doesn’t mean it’s legal,” he said.

Miami filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted video of the comments and tagged Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and other city officials.

"Wow. Not an official opinion, to say the least," Regalado replied. "The will of the voters must be respected."



Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment on medical marijuana last year but the rules for implementing the measure haven't been finalized.

Miami-Dade has two medical marijuana dispensaries but neither are in the city.