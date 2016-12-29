As we prepare to celebrate the New Year, Miami officials want to make sure everyone who is out brings it in makes it home safe.

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey M. Edmonson are urging people not to shoot celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve.

“When a bullet goes up in the air, it always has to come down, and when it comes down we have no idea where that bullet is coming down to,” said Edmonson.

Police say innocent people, including children, are struck down by bullets fired into the air by people celebrating the New Year - causing serious injuries and death. Officials are also looking to invest more in reducing gun violence.

“We will get tougher on gun violence. The county has budgeted over $2.4 million to help fight gun violence,” Edmonson said.