Miami Police say they're searching for more victims of a former officer accused of robbing motorists during traffic stops.

Officer Jose R. Acosta was arrested Friday on charges of burglary and grand theft following an operation by City of Miami Police, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Acosta, who had been with the department since May 2016, was arrested and fired, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

At a news conference Monday, Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera said the investigation began after the department had received complaints in February of an officer taking money during traffic stops.

On Friday, Acosta had stopped a car in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street and took $940 from the driver, Cabrera said.

Acosta released the driver without issuing a citation or notifying dispatch that he had made a stop, Cabrera said.

Cabrera said police are looking for more possible victims and urged members of the community to come forward.